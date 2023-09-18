Assam: CM Vigilance Summons Former MP Ranee Narah

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) summoned former union Minister of State and ex-MP from Lakhimpur Ranee Narah in connection with an alleged MP fund scam.
Ranee Narah has been directed to appear in CM’s SVC office on September 19 in connection with a scam.
According to sources, an amount was allocated from Ranee Narah’s Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division (MPLAD) fund in 2013-14 for the installation of hand pumps in Jorhat district, however, a case was registered in 2017 alleging embezzlement in the MPLAD fund.
After receiving the summon by the CM’s SVC, Ranee Narah said, “I received the summon from the CM Vigilance in 2019 itself, however, at the time they said it wan’t necessary for me to go.”
“But now they have started a political conspiracy against me to divert the land scam issue of the chief minister,” he added.