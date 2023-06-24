Assam CM’s ‘Hussain Obama’ Remark Draws Flak

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday drew flak after he responded to a journalist’s tweet quoting former US President Barack Obama’s take on ‘safeguarding Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India’.
The journalist in a tweet asked, “Has an FIR been filed in Guwahati yet against Obama for hurting sentiment? Is Assam police on it’s way to Washington to get Obama offloaded from some flight and arrest him?”
To this, the chief minister replied, “There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act accordingly to our own priorities.”
This reply of the chief minister has garnered reactions with a few politicians reacting to his remark.
Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi saying, “We who care about #india’s image will surely applaud @narendramodi’s statement in #US about the constitution being supreme in #India. But a wannabe PM candidate from BJP shattering it all, by ridiculing an ex US president using his middle name. Will the @PMOIndia tolerate it?”
The former US President Barack Obama earlier told CNN that President Joe Biden during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk about the issues of security of minorities in India adding if he were the president then he would have told the prime minister that if the rights of the minorities are protected in India, there would be a strong possibility of the country would be isolated.
It may be mentioned that the full name of the former US President is Barack Hussein Obama.