Assam CM’s Major Announcements: From Dol Utsav to New Stadium & Job Opportunities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his latest Facebook Live session, made a series of major announcements spanning culture, infrastructure, education, and governance. Here are the key highlights from his address:

Barpeta Dol Utsav: A Record-Breaking Celebration?

Extending his wishes on Dol Utsav, CM Sarma revealed plans to support the development of all Satras in Barpeta. In a historic move, 5,000 local youths will perform Dol Geet, potentially setting a new record. Discussions are underway to make this grand spectacle a reality.

Lachit Borphukan Police Academy to Get a Stadium

Giving a significant boost to the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, the CM announced plans to construct a stadium similar to Guwahati’s Sarusajai. Additionally, a CBSE school, a Skill Centre, and a Nursing School will be set up within the academy premises to enhance training facilities. Looking ahead, the state government also aims to establish a Police Medical College, modeled after the Indian Army Medical College, the Chief Minister stated. Matric Exam Controversy: Relief for Students?

Addressing concerns over the recent Social Studies exam in the matriculation board exams, CM Sarma confirmed that discussions are ongoing about awarding additional marks to students. Meanwhile, results for postgraduate and graduate-level recruitment exams will be declared in the first week of May. Appointment letters for 9,075 selected candidates will be issued on October 10.

PM Housing Scheme: 3.8 Lakh Families to Get Homes

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 3,80,000 beneficiaries in Assam will soon receive their homes. The CM announced that on March 19, financial assistance in the form of cheques will be handed over. He urged people to report any ineligible recipients who might have unfairly benefited from the scheme.

Panchayat Corruption: Jeevika Sakhis to Ensure Transparency

With allegations of bribery in the Panchayat and Rural Development department surfacing, CM Sarma announced a major overhaul—Jeevika Sakhis will now oversee implementation. A geo-tagging system has been introduced to prevent fraud, allowing real-time tracking of projects at block and district levels.

ADRE Recruitment: Merit-Based Selection Assured

Reiterating the government’s commitment to fairness, the CM assured aspirants that all recruitment exams, including the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), will be based purely on merit. He clarified that cut-off marks depend on overall performance and emphasized that higher cut-offs indicate better results.

Fresh Job Opportunities in Assam Police

For those aspiring to join the police force, CM Sarma had good news—new recruitment advertisements for Assam Police vacancies will be issued soon. Candidates who previously missed out were encouraged to stay prepared for physical tests. Oral tests for police recruitment will take place in April, while ADRE appointments will be distributed on October 10. A fresh ADRE recruitment drive is also expected between November and January.

Cabinet Meeting in Dibrugarh on March 20

The Assam Cabinet is set to convene in Dibrugarh on March 20, where key decisions related to primary education will be discussed. Plans include appointing headteachers in schools with 100 students, with considerations for schools having at least 50 students. Additionally, reforms for schools established before 2006 will be prioritized.

Finance Minister’s Welfare Push & Satellite Township Plans

Referring to Finance Minister Ajanta Neog’s recent budget announcements, CM Sarma highlighted upcoming welfare schemes targeting the poor and middle class. He also defended the ambitious Satellite Township project, stating that despite opposition challenges, the government remains committed to turning this vision into reality.

With these wide-ranging initiatives, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s latest announcements indicate a strong push for development, governance transparency, and new opportunities for Assam’s youth.

