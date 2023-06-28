Assam CM's Six Strict Orders for Deputy Commissioners - Read Here

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all district Deputy Commissioners (DCs) the following in case of his meeting/programme organised in the different districts.
1. Lamp (Diya/Chaki) may be lightened by the organizer before the starting of the function which may continue to lit throughout the meeting.
2. Felicitation of Chief Minister with Gamosa/Flower bouquet must be avoided strictly and no gift item to be offered to the chief minister.
3. No vote of thanks need to be extended other than by the anchor.
4. Whenever chief minister stays for the night, the next morning programme should start with a plantation of a commercial tree.
5. Tea must be served in earthen cups (Kulhads) and water should be kept in glass bottle/jugs instead of single use plastic bottle.
6. Lunch and dinner menu should always be simple vegetarian with Assamese/Local tribal style menu.
The order was issued by Prasanta Protim Kathkotia, PPS to the chief minister.