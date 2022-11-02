Assam: Coal Businessman Faces Income Tax Department's Wrath In Jorabat

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of a businessman in Assam.

According to reports, a team of officials from the Income Tax Department raided several locations including the residence of Suresh Thakuria.

Officials carried out operations at Jorabat and Sonapur at Thakuria’s house and a coal depot that he owns. The depot is located at Fifteen Mile, officials informed.

The Income Tax Department reportedly arrived at his doorsteps at around 5.30 am and have carried on with the raid.

With help from local police, they have reportedly guarded the entrances and are not letting anyone inside.

Further details in the matter are awaited.