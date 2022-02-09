Assam: Coal-laden Truck Seized by Basistha Police

Despite continued efforts of the Assam police to curb the menace of illegal coal trade, smuggling activities are still underway in an alarming rate.

The Basistha police on Tuesday night seized one coal-laden truck bearing registration number AS 01 GC 2837.

The truck was carrying coal without any authorization.

The truck was moving from Khanapara side towards Jalukbari in Guwahati city.

It may be mentioned that illegal mining of coal has continued unabated for decades in Assam. Seizure of trucks laden with coal dug out from the forests around Ledo-Margherita is a regular phenomenon in the state. The coal smugglers are using every possible way to smuggle coal from the region.

Inquiries have been ordered frequently and commissions have also been appointed to probe the illegal activity.

A one-man commission of inquiry was set up by Assam government in September 2020 to inquire into the allegations of illegal coal mining in Saleki proposed reserve forest (PRF) and in Tikok open cast project (OCP) as well as other reserve forests in Digboi forest division of Tinsukia district by individuals and organisations.

The commission headed by retired Gauhati High Court judge BP Katakey submitted its report in the winter session of the Assam assembly last month.

The commission found that Coal India Limited was granted a 30-year lease in 1973 to carry out mining in nine mines in three coalfields in the Digboi forest division in Tinsukia district in a total area spread over 6174 hectares from May 1, 1973 to April 30, 2003.