Assam: College Principal Arrested Over Sexual Harassment Charges

Guwahati police on Wednesday arrested the principal of ADP College, Nagaon for allegedly sexually harassing two assistant professors from the college.

The accused principal, identified as Surajit Kumar Bhagawati, was reportedly hiding in Guwahati since a last few days.

Earlier, the office of the director of higher education had put him under suspension and initiated disciplinary action against him.

“Pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding and on the basis of Complain petition submitted by Dr Mousmi Saikia, Asst Professor, Department of Herbal Science & Technology and Monika Biswas, Asst Professor, Department of B.Voc of ADP college, Nagaon, Dr Surajit Kumar Bhagowati, Principal of ADP College, Nagaon, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order read.

A case under IPC sections 354A, 376, 511 at Nagaon Police Station was also registered against the principal after the two assistant professors lodged complaints.