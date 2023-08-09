Assam

Assam Comes with New Reservation Policy in ITIs for 5 Indigenous Communities

Vacant seats in it are to be filled after 4th/5th e-counseling under all reserved categories from the remaining registered and verified reserved category candidates on the e-counseling portal in order of merit, the cabinet stated further.
Assam Comes with New Reservation Policy in ITIs for 5 Indigenous Communities
Assam Comes with New Reservation Policy in ITIs for 5 Indigenous Communities
Pratidin Time

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday comes up with new reservation policy in ITIs for Ahom, Moran, Motak, Chutia and Koch Rajbongshi communities under the OBC/MOBC categories approved to ensure equitable representation of students from backward communities.

The cabinet has mentioned that TGL/Ex-TGL communities are already availing 5% reservation within OBC/MOBC category.

Assam cabinet decision on new reservation policy in ITIs for 5 Indigenous Communities
Assam cabinet decision on new reservation policy in ITIs for 5 Indigenous Communities

Vacant seats in it are to be filled after 4th/5th e-counseling under all reserved categories from the remaining registered and verified reserved category candidates on the e-counseling portal in order of merit, the cabinet stated further.

Assam Comes with New Reservation Policy in ITIs for 5 Indigenous Communities
Assam Cabinet Takes Key Decisions In Education, Tourism, Industry & Sports
Assam cabinet
himanta bisawa sarma
Jayanta Mallabaruah

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-comes-with-new-reservation-policy-in-itis-for-5-indigenous-communities
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com