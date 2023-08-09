Assam Comes with New Reservation Policy in ITIs for 5 Indigenous Communities

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday comes up with new reservation policy in ITIs for Ahom, Moran, Motak, Chutia and Koch Rajbongshi communities under the OBC/MOBC categories approved to ensure equitable representation of students from backward communities.
The cabinet has mentioned that TGL/Ex-TGL communities are already availing 5% reservation within OBC/MOBC category.
Vacant seats in it are to be filled after 4th/5th e-counseling under all reserved categories from the remaining registered and verified reserved category candidates on the e-counseling portal in order of merit, the cabinet stated further.