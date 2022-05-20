Assam: Committee Constituted to Examine Inquiry Commission Report of CCE-2013

A five-member committee has been constituted by the Assam Government to examine the report of Inquiry Commission with regards to malpractices in conduct of Assam Public Service Commission’s (APSC) Combined Competitive Exam (CCE)-2013.

The committee will be headed by Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and Principal Secretary, Personnel Department Niraj Verma will be the member convener.

The committee will examine the report and suggest action. It will look into whether the results of the 2013 civil services examination are set aside and in case it is recommended, whether the candidates would be entitled to notice and consequential hearings following the basic principles of natural justice.

It will also check the differing nature of ‘omissions’ that ranges from increase of marks, change of answer-scripts to complete absence of answer scripts which have come to light. An official order said, “To arrive at a conclusion, the Committee may also interact with other stakeholders, viz retired and serving civil servants, members of the civil society, etc. The Committee will submit its report within a period of two months.”

