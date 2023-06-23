Assam Cong Leader Hits Out at BJP Ministers for Posting Yoga Pics Amid Flood Crisis

With Assam witnessing a serious flood situation, Assam Congress has hit out at the Central and State Governments, accusing them of negligence and lack of seriousness on their part for the devastation.
State Congress secretary and President of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam state unit Gauravv Somani slamming the State Government's insensitivity towards flood victims said that lakhs of people are affected by the floods and are going without food since many days.
As per information, currently, 1,538 villages are underwater and 10,782 hectares of Crop have been damaged across Assam due to floods. Hundreds of animals are washed away in the floodwaters.
People are taking Shelters on embankments and heading towards National Highways but the BJP ruled State Government and its Ministers has no time to reach out to the flood affected people with rescue operations and relief materials. Congress leader Somani said rather state Ministers are busy posting yoga pictures for the social media updates amidst such big crisis.
Somani further said that India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already warned of the heavy rainfall and flash floods eventually. But the State Government chose to ignore the warnings.
Meanwhile, incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall are reported from various parts of Assam. Massive erosions have been witnessed. Several embankments, roads, bridges and other Infrastructures have been damaged by the flood waters.
“Due to Government's unplanned urban infrastructure, urban areas are inundated across districts like Barpeta, Darrang, Kamrup Metro, Kokrajhar and Nalbari. The floods have taken an especially worrying proportion in several urban areas including Silchar and Guwahati,” said Somani.
Thus, the Congress leader has urged the Government to reach out to the flood-affected people who have been left out to fight their own battle, immediately on a priority basis.