Assam: Cong Workers Clash During Meet On 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Dhubri

A clash between two groups of Congress workers broke out during a meeting to discuss the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Rajiv Bhawan in Assam's Dhubri district on Monday.

The incident happened in the presence of some leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. A meeting was organized at Rajiv Bhawan, Dhubri to discuss the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam slated for November 1.

The local leaders dismissed the claims of any division within the party and said that some misconceptions prevailed.

"The Dhubri District Congress is not divided, we are united. But there are some misconceptions. We don't have any division over Bharat Jodo Yatra. During the discussion on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam, a group raised their allegations against the district president. Today's meeting is not the right place to raise such things. When they raised their issues some of our party workers opposed it and some untoward situations happened," said Congress MLA, Wazed Ali Choudhury.

The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

Presently, the yatra is in Kerala and will enter Karnataka on September 29.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Day 18 in Thrissur in Kerala.

The Yatra started at 6.30 am from Patturaykkal Junction, Thrissur district. The morning halt time is at 10 am at St Francis Xavier Church. The yatra will again resume at 4 pm from Vadakkamchery bus stop.

The Yatra finished at 7 at Vettikkattiri and took a halt at Jyoti Engineering College, Cheruthuruthi, Thrissur district.