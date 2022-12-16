Assam Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra Culminates at Sadiya

The Assam Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra culminated at Sadiya after traversing a distance of 845 kms. The rally, which was a part of the nationwide campaign to revive the grand-old party, started from Golakganj, a town along the India-Bangladesh border in Dhubri on November 1 in the presence of senior party leaders.

Apart from the main 3,570km Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress has been organising several sub-marches in states through where the main yatra will not pass.

At the closing ceremony of the Assam leg of the yatra in Sadiya, Congress national general secretary-cum-in charge of the state party unit, Jitendra Singh Alwar, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah and other senior Congress leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, Debabarta Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, Paban Singh Ghatowar were present.

Thanking the people of the state for their overwhelming support during the course of the 45-day yatra, Alwar said the rally provided the party an opportunity to listen to the voices of the people, be it farmers, workers, students, youth and women, and understand their aspirations and challenges.