Assam: Congress Launches ‘Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress’ Program from December 20

The Congress party will kick off its statewide initiative, ‘Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress', from December 20. Aimed at building a “New Assam”.

Advertisment

The program will see Congress leaders visiting every village in the state to hear citizens’ concerns and gather suggestions on how to counter the BJP effectively.

As part of this initiative, Congress will also launch a new website, www.notunasom.com, where the younger generation can contribute ideas for shaping Assam’s future. In addition, the party leadership will hold meetings with youth representatives in Guwahati to discuss their perspectives.

On other political developments, party sources clarified that seat-sharing discussions have been ongoing internally and no decisions will be publicly disclosed until finalized.

Meanwhile, he said, "many BJP workers are reportedly unhappy due to delayed benefits from their government and land allotments".

"Regarding the National Herald case, the court has dismissed attempts to malign Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. In Delhi BJP is afraid of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi" he further stated.

The party also ruled out any alliance with AIUDF, confirming no prospects for collaboration.

Congress continues to strengthen its cadre, with several experienced grassroots leaders recently joining the party ahead of upcoming elections.

On national matters, the Gogoi has called upon the Prime Minister to explain the delay in the Citizenship Amendment Bill’s implementation in Assam, particularly six months after its passage in the Rajya Sabha.