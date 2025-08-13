Assam Congress Launches ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ Campaign to Curb Voter Fraud

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi announced a two-week-long campaign titled “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod”, aimed at preventing voter fraud across the state. The initiative is set to begin tomorrow, August 14, with a statewide candlelight march.

In the next phase, from August 24 to 30, representatives and party agents from all 28,800 booths in Assam will be called to various locations to receive a special training module focused on ensuring free and fair elections.

The campaign underscores the party’s commitment to voter awareness and electoral integrity ahead of upcoming polls in the state.

