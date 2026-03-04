3 Congress MLAs Will Join BJP Tomorrow: Assam CM in Barpeta

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the Barpeta Satra, announced from there that three Congress MLAs will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tomorrow (Thursday, March 5).

Sarma, while speaking there today, said, “On Thursday, three Congress MLAs will join the BJP. Shashi Kanta Das, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, and Basanta Das will join the BJP.”

Notably, Shashi Kanta Das is a Congress MLA from Raha, while Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha represents the Karimganj North seat, and Basanta Das is an MLA from the Mangaldoi (SC) seat.

With the political atmosphere heating up in Assam, Sarma also spoke about the BJP’s alliances in Bodoland, saying, “The alliance terms with BPF are expected to be finalised today. Within a day or two, we will also take a final decision on the seat-sharing with AGP.”

“I cannot directly enter Bodo politics,” he said, as he called for BPF and UPPL, both NDA allies, to come to terms on seat-sharing within the Bodoland Territorial Region. He further said, “We will again begin our Jan Ashirwad Yatra tomorrow.”

Sarma also spoke about the Bharalumukh flyover in Guwahati, saying, “Today, the Bharalumukh-Shantipur flyover will be inaugurated.”

The Chief Minister, who visited the Barpeta Satra on the occasion of Holi today, took part in the Doul Utsav. He shared visuals on his official social media, writing, “Blessed to join the sacred Doul Utsav at Barpeta Satra on the auspicious occasion of Holi.”

“Smeared in colours, smeared in the love of our people,” he added, in another post.

Sarma celebrated the festival among the people, who applied colours on him. He was accompanied by cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who is from Barpeta. Sarma reached the Satra and offered prayers and sought the blessings on the occasion of Doul Utsav.