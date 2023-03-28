Assam: Constituency Delimitation Meeting to be Held Today

The constituency Delimitation meeting in Assam is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in the presence of District Election Officers.

The meeting will start at 9 am.

The meeting will be attended by Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India along with two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

According to an official release, the Commission wants to know the ground reality and expectations of stakeholders and the general public regarding the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state. The Election Commission of India has been entrusted with the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam.

This will be followed by a meeting with the Chief Secretary of the State.

Further, a press conference on the constituency redetermination will take place at 3 pm.

The press conference will be addressed by the Chief Election Commissioner.

Earlier, the top Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president decided not to participate in the consultation process of the ongoing delimitation exercise, following no suitable response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) despite repeated reminders, the ECI, on the other hand, has extended an invitation to the Congress delegates to meet the Commission.

The ECI in a statement requested the Congress delegates to join the consultation process with respect to Delimitation and benefit the process by making it inclusive and participatory.

It said that they are already given time to the Indian National Congress (INC) delegation ahead of everyone else at the very beginning in New Delhi on January 4, 2023.