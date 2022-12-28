Assam: Construction Worker Dies After Falling from Building in Digboi

In a tragic incident, a construction worker died after he fell from a building in Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to reports, the deceased man was working in the second floor of a building at Missionpara in Digboi. The owner of the building has been identified as Gopi Debnath.

The deceased worker has been identified as Yusuf Haque, a resident of Bogapani tea estate’s No. 36 line.

He was working under a contractor named Sumit Pal. As per allegations, no safety belt was provided by to the workers during the construction work.

Post the incident, injured Yusuf was admitted at the Digboi Civil Hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.