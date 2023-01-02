Assam Cop Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Woman Inside Police Station

A sub-inspector of the Assam Police, serving with the Sivasagar Sadar Police Station was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman inside the police station premises.

The accused sub-inspector has been identified as Rupjyoti Doley.

According to reports, the woman was picked up on Friday night upon receipt of a complaint from a local businessman that she was allegedly trying to extort money from him.

Confirming the development, Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Subhrajyoti Bora said that the Sivasagar Police had strictly followed the zero-tolerance policy of the Assam Police in cases of crime against children and women.

The Superintendent of Police, however, refrained from disclosing the name of the accused police officer who was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting the young woman.

The sub-inspector was arrested after the victim woman lodged an FIR against the cop at the same police station.

A case has been registered under section 354/354(A) at the Sivasagar Police Station in connection with this case and an investigation has been lodged.