Assam: Counting Underway For Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council Polls

Counting of votes is underway today for the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council (TKAC) elections that were held across 22 constituencies on January 20.

Congress is leading in the second round of voting at number 12 Gelabil constituency under Sarupathar constituency. Congress’ candidate Hiren Bora is leading with 451 votes while BJP’s Minali Hazarika got 439 votes. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Narayan Bora got 26 votes.

At the conclusion of first and second round of counting, Congress’ Hiren Bora is leading BJP’s Minali Hazarika by 187 votes.

BJP’s Harprabha Thengal won with a margin of 413 votes at No. 11 Thengal Komargaon constituency. The BJP candidate secured 2693 votes while Congress candidate Bipin Bora got 2277 votes.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Shikhamani Thengal Baruah won with a margin of 301 votes at No. 13 Kasomari constituency securing a total of 1178 votes. Congress’ Janhvi Saikia secured 877 votes. Independent candidate Parismita Thengal secured 676 votes.

Congress’ Chhaya Thengal won at No. 14 Chowdangpathar constituency with a margin of 976 votes securing a total of 2139 votes. BJP’s Smritirekha Thengal secured 1163 votes while Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Bhaskar Thengal secured 107 votes.

BJP’s Padmeshwar Saikia won No. 15 Chowdangpathar Daiyang constituency by a margin of 492 votes after securing a total of 1628 votes while Congress’ Utpal Thengal secured 1136 votes.

Meanwhile, from the Nagabat constituency BJP candidate Bipul Kachari emerged victorious and BJP’s Bunty Saikia won from Titabor constituency.

BJP candidate Kumud Kachari won from Boruajan constituency while BJP’s Shyamal Krishna Bora won from Jalukani constituency.

In addition, Congress’ Achinta Saikia emerged victorius from the Dihingia constituency.