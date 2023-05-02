Assam: Couple Found Hanging From Tree at Duliajan

The deceased have been identified as Dingul Bhuyan and his wife Manika Bhuyan. The duo was first spotted by locals who immediately alerted the authorities.

According to sources, the couple was married for the past three months and had been reeling under acute financial crisis.

It is suspected that the duo took the extreme step due to the financial difficulties that they were facing, police said, adding that the exact reason will be ascertained after a proper investigation.

A pall of gloom has descended on the area following the discovery of their bodies as locals said that the couple was always friendly to the villagers and never had kind of altercation with anyone.

The bodies were later recovered by local police and sent to Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh for post-mortem.

Earlier last month, a young woman was found hanging from a tree in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The woman was a resident of Kekura village in Tengani and was missing since a few days.

The deceased was identified as one Maina Gorh.