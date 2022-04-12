Assam Couple Murdered Over Suspicion Of Practicing Witchcraft

A couple in Assam’s Baksa district was allegedly murdered on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

According the police, the couple was murdered by one Suraj Ekka at the Doomni tea estate in the district. He allegedly barged into the couple’s house and bludgeoned them to death.

The couple has been identified as Sukra Kasua and his wife Balamadina Tirkey.

Ekka had blamed the couple for his wife’s ailing health, who didn’t recover despite several treatments.

Ekka was arrested based on the complaint by the couple’s daughter. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on.

Witch-hunting is a prevailing problem in rural Assam and there seems to be no end to it. In February, a woman was beaten to death at Bhergaon in Assam’s Udalguri district over suspicion of practicing “witchcraft”.

She was critically injured in the attack led by people of her own village. She subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

Six persons were arrested in connection to the case.

Also Read: