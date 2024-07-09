Assam Court Hands Down 20-Year Sentence In 2015 Rape Case

The District and Sessions Court in Assam’s Udalguri has sentenced a man to twenty years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a girl in Rowta in 2015.
The judge found Md Nur Ali guilty under Section 376(D) of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000.
Conversely, Md Sanaullah Ali, the other accused, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.
The prosecution alleged that Md Nur Ali enticed the victim while she was travelling and committed the crime.
Subsequently, the victim's parents filed an FIR at Rowta police station.
Following thorough investigation and medical examination, the police registered a case under Section 376(D) of the IPC.
After a lengthy trial involving 13 witnesses and extensive evidence, the court convicted Md Nur Ali while clearing Md Sanaullah Ali of the charges.
Additionally, the court directed the District Legal Service Authority to grant Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family under the victim compensation scheme.