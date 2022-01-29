Assam: COVID-19 Infected Students Can Appear HSLC Exam in Isolation

In a first of its kind, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced that if any student is infected with COVID-19 during the HSLC examination, he or she will be able to sit for the examination in the allotted centre itself in isolation.

The board said that the exams will happen as per schedule and no students will have to miss the exam for COVID-19 related reasons. Each student, who contracts COVID, will give exam in isolation from other students.

The SEBA conducted a meeting with AASU representatives post which AASU GS Shankarjyoti Baruah addressed the media on the decisions taken by the board for the betterment of the students.

A total of 4,32,884 students will appear for the HSLC exams including students from Assam High Madrassa in a total of 903 centres.