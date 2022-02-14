Assam: COVID-19 Restrictions To be Lifted from Feb 15

The COVID-19 restrictions in Assam will be lifted from February 15, the state government announced while issuing a new SOP.

The restrictions that will be lifted include mandatory COVID-19 testing facilities at airports, railway stations and hospitals. Night curfew will also stand withdrawn.

"GoA shall withdraw all COVID-19 compulsory testing facilities at airports, rly stations and hospitals wef Feb 15. Also, all restrictions incl night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall stand withdrawn. Detailed notification on Feb 14," Sarma tweeted.

The new SOP issued by the state government said:

· The mandatory testing on arrival at Airports, Railway Stations, Road Border points etc. shall be discontinued. However, symptomatic patients are requested to test for COVID for diagnostic purposes voluntarily at any recognized COVID testing facility.

· The mandatory testing for COVID for any patient coming to the Medical College Hospitals and other hospitals for emergency/OPD services shall be discontinued. However, symptomatic patients may be requested to test for COVID for diagnostic purposes as applicable.

Assam has seen a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the state reported 79 new cases and four deaths.

The positivity percentage is 0.83 per cent while the recovery rate stood at 98.56 per cent.