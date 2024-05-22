Assam: Crackdown on Child Marriage, 8 People Arrested in Karimganj

Eight people including the groom, his father and other relatives were arrested for their involvement in child marriage in Karimganj district of Assam.
The incident has been reported from Kabariband village of Patharkandi in Karimganj.
The eight people arrested reportedly include Bilal Uddin, the groom; his father Zahraul Islam; and other relatives.
A total of eight people including the groom, qazi and relatives have been arrested by the police for the alleged involvement in marrying a minor girl. The police action rescued a minor girl, dressed as a bride, from the venue.
The incident has caused considerable tension in the area. Bilal Uddin, the groom and son of Zahraul Islam, was in love with the minor girl. Despite strict government directives against child marriage, both the families decided to proceed with the wedding ceremony, which was conducted at night in violation of these orders.
The ceremony had reached the point of the Qubool Qubool ritual when police intervened, arresting not only the groom but also several others present, including the officiating priest. Those arrested were Bilal Uddin, Shabbir Uddin, Diliyar Hussain, Asab Uddin, Nizam Uddin, Saad Uddin, Ali Hussain, and Matabur Rahman.
The court has since ordered the detained individuals to be sent to jail for their involvement in the child marriage. Meanwhile, the minor girl is now under the care of the Child Welfare Association.
A massive police operation against child marriage was carried out across the state recently. The state chief minister sternly warned that social evils like child marriage should be stopped in Assam. But these incidents continues by showing a thumbs up to the chief minister's strict warning.