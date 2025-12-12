Assam Cricket Association Suspends Four Players, Files FIR Over Corruption Allegations

In a major crackdown on alleged corruption in state cricket, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Friday suspended four players—Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri—after serious charges surfaced accusing them of indulging in corrupt practices linked to the sport.

According to the ACA, the suspended players, all of whom have represented Assam at various competitive levels, allegedly attempted to influence and instigate members of the current state squad during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 held in Lucknow between November 26 and December 8.

The allegations triggered an enquiry by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). Concurrently, the ACA initiated criminal proceedings, stating that prima facie evidence suggests the involvement of the four players in acts of serious misconduct that undermine the integrity of cricket in Assam.

To prevent any further damage, the ACA has imposed an immediate suspension on the four players, barring them from participating in all state-level tournaments, district-level matches, and any cricket-related assignments, including coaching, umpiring, or officiating roles.

The suspension will remain in force until the investigation concludes or the Association issues further directives.

The ACA has also directed all district associations to strictly enforce the suspension and notify clubs and cricket academies under their jurisdiction to take necessary action.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethics and discipline, the ACA stated that it will take all necessary steps to safeguard the spirit of the game.

“The Assam Cricket Association reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the integrity and spirit of the sport,” the statement added.

In addition, the ACA has lodged an FIR with the Crime Branch, Guwahati, against the four accused players on December 12, 2025, marking the beginning of formal criminal proceedings.

The Association said it would continue to cooperate with investigative authorities as the probe progresses.

