Assam: Cybercrime Crackdown Continues; Victim's Rs 20 Lakh Recovered

Cybercrime syndicates continue to actively target residents in Assam, seizing hard-earned money through fraudulent links and phishing tactics. In a recent case, Guwahati’s cyber police successfully recovered Rs 20 lakh for a victim.
The incident involved a resident of Doboka in Assam's Hojai district who lost Rs 23 lakh after clicking on a malicious link. Acting swiftly, the cyber police registered a complaint and launched an immediate investigation. On Tuesday, they managed to retrieve Rs 20 lakh, which was promptly returned to the victim’s bank account.
Meanwhile, the Assam CID has ramped up its efforts against cybercriminals who exploit others' bank accounts to conduct illegal activities. Many of these fraudsters rent bank accounts from economically disadvantaged individuals or unemployed youths to cover their tracks. In numerous cases, account holders unknowingly end up entangled in cybercrime investigations due to lending their accounts.
To counter this trend, the CID has issued strict directives, warning individuals not to rent or lend their bank accounts under any circumstances, even for a nominal fee. The CID has also stated that bank employees who assist cybercriminals in opening accounts could face legal action.