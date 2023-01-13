Assam

Assam: Dacoit Attempting to Flee Wounded as Police Open Fire

According to reports, on Thursday night the police in Golaghat's Badulipara resorted to open fire on the dacoit identified as Okoni Das while he tried to flee from the police custody.
One dacoit sustained bullet injuries after he was shot at by the police in Golaghat district of Assam.

Das attacked a constable and tried to escape from the police vehicle where he was travelling. The police then shot Das in his leg.

Post the incident, he was admitted at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

On the other hand, the constable identified as Nipul Baruah also sustained minor wounds.

Meanwhile, this morning top officials of the Golaghat Police reached the incident spot ad launched an investigation into the matter.

