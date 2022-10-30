Assam

Assam: Dacoits Loot Gaon Panchayat President’s Residence in Jogighopa

They looted cash, gold jewelleries and many other valuable items worth Rs.10 lakhs.
Pratidin Bureau

Dacoits looted residence of Gaon Panchayat President during the wee hours of Sunday in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

According to sources, the dacoits sprayed anesthesia to make family members of the president, identified as Rafia Khatun Mazumdar, unconscious in Jogighopa’s Kabaitari.

They looted cash, gold jewelleries and many other valuable items worth Rs.10 lakhs.

The family members have been admitted to Goalpara Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

