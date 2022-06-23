Assam: Dalai Lama Donates Rs 10 Lakh For Flood Relief

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday donated Rs 10 lakh to the flood-ravaged state of Assam.

In a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Dalai Lama expressed concern about the unprecedented rainfall and flooding in the state, leading to extensive loss of lives, displacing millions of people and devastation of property.

"It is most unfortunate that the monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India seem to wreak havoc year after year. I would like to express my sadness about the hardship caused to so many people in your state due to the recent floods. I offer my deep condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by the flooding," the letter read.

The Tibetan leader appreciated the efforts of the agencies involved in rescue and relief operations, who he said are "doing everything they can to rescue those affected and provide them with relief".

"As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Assam, I am donating Rs 10,00,000 (Rupees one million) from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to support those efforts," he said in his letter.

Thanking the spiritual leader, CM Sarma tweeted, “Assam is humbly feeling blessed at His Holiness @DalaiLama expressing concerns at ravaging floods in Assam and hardships it is causing. He has graciously sent his blessings. Assam Government is so grateful to Gaden Phodrang Trust of The Dalai Lama for having donated Rs 10 lakh.”