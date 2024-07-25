Assam Declares Restricted Holiday on Nov 19 to Observe 'Bir Raghav Moran Divas'

The Assam Government has declared November 19, 2024 a restricted holiday for government employees to honour Bir Raghav Moran.
Notably, November 19 will be celebrated as “Bir Raghav Moran Divas” to commemorate the bravery and contributions of legendary figure Rghav Moran for his valour and bravery.
The notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Assam Government read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare Restricted Holiday (RH) on account of "Bir Raghav Moran Divas" on 19th November, 2024 for the State Government employees to commemorate the bravery and contributions of the legendry Moran Hero Bir Raghav Moran.”
On the other hand, in a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Raghav Moran and said that he was anspiration for every Assamese citizen.
“Bir Raghav Moran epitomised courage and patriotism towards the motherland. He is an inspiration for every Assamese citizen, especially our brethren from the Moran community. To celebrate his ideals and bravery, Govt of Assam has decided to declare November 19, 2024 as a Restricted Holiday in the State,” CM Sarma’s post read.