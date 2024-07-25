Assam Declares Restricted Holiday on Nov 19 to Observe 'Bir Raghav Moran Divas'

On the other hand, in a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Raghav Moran and said that he was anspiration for every Assamese citizen.

“Bir Raghav Moran epitomised courage and patriotism towards the motherland. He is an inspiration for every Assamese citizen, especially our brethren from the Moran community. To celebrate his ideals and bravery, Govt of Assam has decided to declare November 19, 2024 as a Restricted Holiday in the State,” CM Sarma’s post read.