Assam: Decomposed Body Recovered from Pond

A decomposed body has been recovered at Hajo in Assam’s Kamrup district on late Sunday night.

The body was found surrounded with water hyacinths in a pond at Nokusi.

The recovered body has been identified as Protul Sharma. As per reports, Sharma was missing since 21 days.

On February 6, Sharma left from his home in the evening after which he hadn’t arrive.

Sharma’s family members suspect that he had been murdered by miscreants.

Along with the decomposed body, a pair of sandals of an unidentified person has also been recovered near the pond.

Police has registered a case and investigation is underway into it.

Deceased Protul Sharma was about 50 years old.