Assam: Decomposed Tiger Carcass Recovered Near Orang National Park

A decomposed body of a Royal Bengal tiger was recovered near Orang National Park in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

According to reports, the carcass of the tiger was buried in an area djacent to the boundary of the national park. Upon receiving information, forest official reached the scene and dug out the carcass.

Notably, the park has one of the highest numbers of Royal Bengal tigers in the country.

A forest official informed that someone had allegedly killed the tiger in an act of revenge and buried the body.

The man responsible has reportedly fled away along with his family, he added.

As per protocol, the carcass of the tiger was burnt in presence of police and district officials, he further said.