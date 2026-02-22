Assam Deepan Medhi Completes Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Colombo

Assam athlete Deepan Medhi completed the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday, finishing the gruelling event in 5 hours 11 minutes, well within the stipulated 8-hour cut-off time.

The Ironman 70.3 is widely regarded as one of the toughest endurance sports in the world, attracting participants from 43 countries. The competition comprises a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling, and a 21 km run. However, the swimming segment was cancelled this year due to wildlife sightings in the sea, making today’s event a two-part challenge of cycling and running.

Two athletes represented Assamin the international triathlon, with Deepan Medhi emerging as the state’s lone finisher. His achievement highlights not only his endurance and dedication but also Assam’s growing presence in global sporting events.

The Ironman series is known for testing both physical and mental stamina, and completing it is considered a major milestone for endurance athletes worldwide.