Assam: Deer Injured In Kaliabor Hit-and-Run Accident

A deer was grievously injured after a speeding vehicle crashed into it as it crossed the road on National Highway no 37 at Kaliabor on Tuesday morning.
According to sources, the vehicle fled the scene after the mishap, leaving the deer grievously injured on the roadside. Locals and passersby quickly converged at the spot and informed forest officials.
The details of the vehicle couldn’t be established as it fled the spot hastily. The incident was reported at Baruachook area.
Forest authorities arrived at the scene shortly and transported the deer to a veterinarian for medical care. Fortunately, the accident wasn’t fatal, however, the condition of the deer is said to be critical.