Assam: 2 Die of Dengue at GMCH

Two died of dengue at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), informed Superintendent Dr. Abhijeet Sarma.

Dr. Sarma further informed that the two patients were also suffering from liver disease. “One was admitted on November 7 while the other patient was admitted in the hospital on November 10. A total of 18 patients were admitted in the hospital who tested positive of dengue,” Dr. Sarma added.

He further stated that 6 patients have been released after they were fully recovered from the disease and two patients are presently under treatment at ICU.

Notably, a total of 642 people tested positive of dengue till November 9 out of which the most affected district is Karbi Anglong with 543 cases alone.