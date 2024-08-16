Assam DGP Apologizes For Brutal Treatment to Bikers During Routine Check

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), G P Singh, has issued an apology after a video surfaced showing police using excessive force on bikers during a routine check amid the Independence Day celebrations yesterday.
The footage shows the police thrashing the bikers with a cane and also dragging one of them by the hair at a checkpoint. Although the bikers were stopped for a routine check, the use of excessive force was totally uncalled for.
Taking to X, the DGP condemned the behavior, stating, “A video has come to my notice where Assam Police personnel are resorting to use of cane/lathi during routine checking of vehicles. I profusely apologise for uwarranted use of force or harsh measures. My advice to colleague police personnel remains the same - Use of lawful force should be restricted to unlawful assemblies and against criminals and no where else.”
“The concerned police personnel and supervisor officers have been suitably advised and counselled,” he added.
Notably, the heavy-handed approach occurred amid heightened security due to a bomb threat from the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). The group claimed to have planted 19 bombs across Assam, including eight in Guwahati, the location of which were also provided.
In response, police conducted extensive searches and recovered several suspicious items.
Singh informed that the bomb disposal squad opened two such articles found in Guwahati at different places. "These articles do not have ignition device inside through some circuits and batteries are seen. The substance inside is being sent for forensic/chemical examination. (sic)," he said.
Moreover, similar items were also found and safely disposed of in Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari, and Nagaon.
ULFA-I later claimed that their planned blasts between 6 am and noon were thwarted due to technical issues. Keeping "public safety" in mind, ULFA-I said that the bomb sites were made public as a precautionary measure.