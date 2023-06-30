Assam DGP Expresses Utmost Remorse, Anguish Over Nalbari Incident, Assures Justice

Amidst the ongoing investigation in reference to taking objectionable photographs of a young girl at Ghograpar Police Station in Assam’s Nalbari district, Director General of Police GP Singh on Friday expressed his utmost remorse and anguish over Ghograpar PS - Inspector (now under suspension) Biman Roy for letting them down.
The top cop has assured that the power vested on him as the Director General of Police shall be used to the maximum to ensure that the glory of Assam police remains intact.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, GP Singh said, “When we entered the police service at SVP National Police Academy Hyderabad, it was always taught to us that police station is a temple for all police personnel and the safest refuge for the citizens. Today I am deeply disheartened and anguished at the turn of events. One Inspector has let us all down, the entire Police family stands distraught. I assure the people of Assam that power vested in me as the Director General of Police shall be used to the maximum to ensure that the glory of Assam police remains intact. Being convinced of the instant case being rarest or rare, and as the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force of Assam, and in accordance with extant law & rules, I have decided to dismiss Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from Assam Police. This decision shall also send a strong message to all serving police personnel about adherence to the law of the land and the thought process of the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma about the shape Assam Police should take to serve the people of Assam.”
He also stated that this may also be taken as a warning and advice to all Assam Police personnel, to maintain sanctity of police stations and ensure that police stations remain the safest place for our children and women.
“Anyone not discharging the duty to keep the citizens safe in police stations especially the women and children shall invariably face similar consequences,” DGP added.
He assured the people of Assam that Assam Police shall continue to discharge its duties to the best of its capabilities in the interest of the state and for service to the people of Assam.
Meanwhile, the top cop called on the Nalbari Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh at Ghograpar Police Station on Friday morning.