Assam DGP Expresses Utmost Remorse, Anguish Over Nalbari Incident, Assures Justice

Taking to his official Twitter handle, GP Singh said, “When we entered the police service at SVP National Police Academy Hyderabad, it was always taught to us that police station is a temple for all police personnel and the safest refuge for the citizens. Today I am deeply disheartened and anguished at the turn of events. One Inspector has let us all down, the entire Police family stands distraught. I assure the people of Assam that power vested in me as the Director General of Police shall be used to the maximum to ensure that the glory of Assam police remains intact. Being convinced of the instant case being rarest or rare, and as the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force of Assam, and in accordance with extant law & rules, I have decided to dismiss Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from Assam Police. This decision shall also send a strong message to all serving police personnel about adherence to the law of the land and the thought process of the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma about the shape Assam Police should take to serve the people of Assam.”