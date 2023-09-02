Assam DGP Felicitates I-Day 2023 Medal-Winning Police Personnel in Guwahati

Assam Police Director General GP Singh on Saturday felicitated the police personnel of Assam Police who had won various medals declared on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.
The felicitation ceremony was organized in the conference hall of Assam Police Officers’ Mess, Ulubari, Guwahati.
It is to be mentioned that eight personnel won the Police Medal for Gallantry, 13 were declared winners of Police Medal for Meritorious Service, four won Union Home Minister’s Medal of Excellence in Investigation, 18 and 19 personnel received the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in crisis situation and Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service respectively.
Speaking on the occasion, the DGP congratulated all the Medal winners and appealed that they should work with more zeal, dedication and devotion after receiving such prestigious medals. He reiterated that the Assam Police is zero tolerant against corruptions and all the Police personnel must take a note of it. He urged for devoting time and energy in investigation so that conviction rate of the state reaches the national average.
Senior Officers S. N. Singh, Director, F & ES, Assam and Speical Director General of Police (Commn.), Assam and Hiren Ch. Nath, Addl. Director General of Police, SB, Assam and other senior officers and some family members of Medal winners were present on the occasion.