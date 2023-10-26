Assam DGP Gives This Advice to Cop For Not Wearing Seatbelt

As the saying goes ‘Practice What You Preach’, police always spread awareness of road safety rules and impose fines when violated. But how would one feel when the preachers themselves do not follow what they preach?
Wearing seatbelts is essential for one’s own safety and is included in the traffic rules and regulations, however, in a deleted video, one police personnel was seen making a video in a vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.
When the matter came to light, Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh reposted the video advising him to wear a seat belt while driving/riding in the front seat.
He said, “Bablu Thakuria please wear seat belt while driving/riding on front seat. As a cop, you should be a role model, especially if you want to impress people wearing police uniform and making reels.”
Following the post, several people posted comments on it with one saying, “Nowadays I don't understand whether making reels by wearing a police uniform is a tendency to impress someone or something else. Facebook Instagram only has such kinds of videos, reels.”
While others have stated how several police personnel violate such traffic rules and regulations.