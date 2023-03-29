Assam DGP Hints About Headway in Rhino Poaching Case in Kaziranga

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Thursday sounded hopeful in cracking the recent rhino poaching case in Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

He also claimed that the investigation into the poaching incident has made progress.

The state police DGP held an hour-long review meeting on Rhino safety measures in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) with the Superintendent of Police officials, senior officials of the Forest Department from five districts (Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Majuli, Golaghat).

Speaking to the media, Assam Police DGP GP Singh said, “The incident of rhino killing was reported on March 26. The forest department after the post-mortem and with their experienced has come across some significant clues. It is suspected that the rhino was killed in between March 16 and 17, at least 10 days before the filing of the report. After learning about the poaching incident, a team of police which included an additional SP, special task force, and SDPO rushed to the Bagori range for an inspection in the night hours. A day after, Nagaon SP, Director KNP and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) also went to the spot as well. We have got some clues and the investigation has also gained momentum. We cannot share details now.”

The top cop assured to take the strictest action against the perpetrators involved in the poaching activity.

The DGP has also asked the STF and Nagaon police to probe into the matter competently.

The DGP has also acknowledge the fact that the area where the carcass of the rhino was found falls in the interior part of the KNP; thus, it took almost 10 days for the forest department to trace the body of the wild animal.

“We also had a discussion on people who earns their livelihood through fishing in the KNP locality. If anyone fishermen are found to be involved in the poaching incident or if someone took advantage of their presence, strict action will be taken against them as well,” added the DGP.