Assam DGP Reinforces Stance On Bandh Calls Or 'Blockades'; Organizers To Be Liable For Losses

On Thursday, the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh took the micro-blogging site 'X' to reaffirm his position on Bandh calls. He reposted his previous post, in which he shared an order by the Gauhati High Court that equated 'road blockades or rail blockades' to forms of bandhs, declaring them illegal and unconstitutional.
In his post, he cited the order by the Gauhati High Court to call for responsibility and accountability of those who call for bandhs. He also highlighted the negative impact of these bandhs on the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and cautioned that those responsible would be liable for the resulting losses.
His ‘X’ post read, “Reiterating my post of June 2022 about Bandh Calls and responsibility/accountability of those who call for Bandh as directed by Hon’ble Gauhati High Court in WP(C) 7570/2013
Date : 19.03.2019 Needless to say that with the GSDP of Assam pegged at INR 5,65,401 Crore, loss from a day’s Bandh would be approximately INR 1643 Crores recoverable from those who call for such a Bandh in accordance with Para 35(9) of the aforementioned order of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court order.”
The previous post by the Assam DGP, dated June 19, 2022, shared the Gauhati High Court's order that comprehensively outlines the guidelines for any organization calling for an Assam bandh.
Singh has specifically emphasized Para 35(9) of the order, which indicates that the state government will evaluate the loss incurred from the bandh or 'blockade' and collect the amount from the organizers who initiated it.
According to the Para 35(9), “Government of Assam in the Home and Political Department shall make an assessment of loss caused to the State of account of bandh or blockade, be it state-wise or district-wise or locality-wise, which shall be recoverable from the organizers and main office bearers of such bandh or blockade arrears of land revenue.”
The order further read:
“The quantum of loss recovered under direction No. 9 shall be deposited by the Government of Assam in the Home and Political Department into the Bandh Loss Compensation Fund.”
“All claims for compensation for loss to person or property because of bandh and blockade shall be decided by the authority of the Bandh Loss Compensation Fund by evolving its own procedure, which should however ensure quick settlement of such claims. Claims can be lodged by private individuals, both private and public bodies, juristic persons etc."