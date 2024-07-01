Assam DGP Urges Caution as Floods Bring Wildlife onto Highways

Amidst flooding in various parts of the state, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), G P Singh, has issued a cautionary message urging people to drive carefully due to animals crossing highways during these distressing flood conditions.
Taking to X, Singh posted a picture and video, depicting elephants and a deer crossing the highway, stressing the importance of giving priority to our animals during floods.
“Please be extremely cautious while driving. Our Co-inhabitants have first right of passage on Highways in times of distress brought by floods,” he wrote.
Moreover, the authorities at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve has issued a notification to the Superintendents of Police in Nagaon and Golaghat, for the implementation of safety measures during peak flood times to protect wildlife.
According to the notification, which references point number 11 from the Minutes of the Meeting chaired by the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last June 15, 2024 (File No. ENF/49/2024-ENV/Forest-Environment & Forest Dept), the following directives have been issued:
Heavy Vehicles: During peak flood times, heavy vehicles on NH 715 are to be diverted to the North Bank.
Private Vehicles: Private vehicles, except local vehicles, are to be diverted during nighttime hours to facilitate the movement of wild animals and minimize road kills.
It is to be noted that the notification comes in response to the rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Dhansiri rivers, which have been reported above danger levels as of today. Consequently, it is requested that traffic on NH 715 be diverted accordingly starting from July 1, 2024.