Dibrugarh Hailstorm: Assam CM Instructs to Make Detail Assessment of Damaged Houses

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages of the house that has been caused due to severe hailstorm in Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles.

The chief minister in a tweet wrote, “Due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles have been reportedly damaged. Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it.”