Dibrugarh Hailstorm: Assam CM Instructs to Make Detail Assessment of Damaged Houses

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages of the house that has been caused due to severe hailstorm in Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles.
The chief minister in a tweet wrote, “Due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles have been reportedly damaged. Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it.”
Hailstorm lashes Moran and Tingkhang in Dibrugarh. As per IMD, Dibrugarh will have a minimum temperature of 13°C & a maximum temperature of 26°C along with a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers today.