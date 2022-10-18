Assam Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade IV Results Declared

The results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination for Grade IV, which was held in the month of August, have been declared on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his Twitter handle said, “I am happy to inform that "Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV posts" is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state.”

Candidates can check the results on the official website - sebaonline.org.

The written examinations for grade-IV posts were held in August 2022. Over 4,43,655 candidates appeared for the examinations across 25 districts of the state.

Under Assam Direct Recruitment, a total of 26,442 vacancies were available, of which 13,300 vacancies were for Grade-III posts and 13,341 for Grade-IV posts.