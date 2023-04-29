Assam Direct Recruitment: Grade-III, IV Posts Results To Be Declared on May

State Level Recruitment Commission will be declaring the results of the third and fourth-grade posts on May 3 and 4 respectively. The announcement was made by the Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah following a cabinet meeting held in Guwahati on Saturday.
The results will be available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA). The appointment letters will be handed over to the selected candidates on May 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The newly inducted recruits will join their respective offices from June 1 this year, informed minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.
While addressing the media, Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “We are heading forward to fulfil the poll promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth of the state. On May 3, results of the third-grade posts will be declared on May 3, while results of fourth-grade posts will be announced on May 4. The results will be available on the official SEBA website. We are planning to distribute appointment letters to 50,000 candidates to commemorate the second term in office of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led alliance government on May 11.”