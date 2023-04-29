Assam Direct Recruitment: Grade-III, IV Posts Results To Be Declared on May

While addressing the media, Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “We are heading forward to fulfil the poll promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth of the state. On May 3, results of the third-grade posts will be declared on May 3, while results of fourth-grade posts will be announced on May 4. The results will be available on the official SEBA website. We are planning to distribute appointment letters to 50,000 candidates to commemorate the second term in office of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led alliance government on May 11.”