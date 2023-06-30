Assam: Disgraced Ghograpar OC Dismissed

Disgraced Ghograpar Police Station Officer in Charge (OC), Biman Roy, has been swiftly dismissed from Assam Police following allegations of taking nude photographs of a girl inside the station.
The dismissal was announced by Assam Police Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh in a midnight tweet. The inspector is currently on the run.
The Assam Police has offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the dismissed police officer. DGP G P Singh took to Twitter, stating that the whereabouts of the former OC of Ghograpar police station, Bimal Roy, are unknown at present.
According to the FIR filed on June 26, the minor girl claimed that the Sub-Inspector of Ghograpar police station had taken explicit pictures of her within the police station, causing embarrassment in front of other officers. The girl and a by were taken into custody on June 21 in connection with a child marriage case after being apprehended by the police.
In response to the incident, the DGP instructed DIG CWR Brajenjit Singha to visit the police station and submit a review report. A case has been registered at Nalbari police station, charging the accused officer under IPC Sections related to wrongful confinement of a person with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman, along with certain sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) related to the use of children for pornographic purposes.
Expressing deep disappointment, the DGP emphasized that the police station should be a safe haven for both police personnel and citizens. He assured the people of Assam that he would utilize his authority as the Director General of Police to uphold the integrity of the Assam Police. In a lengthy and emotional tweet, he announced the dismissal of Inspector (UB) Bimal Roy and highlighted the importance of adherence to the law and the Chief Minister's vision for the Assam Police.
The decision to dismiss the officer is seen as a strong message to all serving police personnel regarding their duty to uphold the law and maintain the sanctity of police stations, particularly in safeguarding women and children. The DGP warned that similar consequences await anyone failing to fulfill their duty in ensuring the safety of citizens within police stations. He reassured the people of Assam that the Assam Police would continue to fulfill their responsibilities to the best of their abilities in the interest of the state and its people.