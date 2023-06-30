Assam: Disgraced Ghograpar OC Dismissed

According to the FIR filed on June 26, the minor girl claimed that the Sub-Inspector of Ghograpar police station had taken explicit pictures of her within the police station, causing embarrassment in front of other officers. The girl and a by were taken into custody on June 21 in connection with a child marriage case after being apprehended by the police.

In response to the incident, the DGP instructed DIG CWR Brajenjit Singha to visit the police station and submit a review report. A case has been registered at Nalbari police station, charging the accused officer under IPC Sections related to wrongful confinement of a person with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman, along with certain sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) related to the use of children for pornographic purposes.