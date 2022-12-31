Assam Districts to Reduce From 35 to 31

At least four districts will be merged with other existing districts in Assam. The decision was made by the state cabinet on Saturday in Delhi.

The decision was made in line with the delimitation process that has been initiated after the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to begin delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950.

The following districts will be merged with other existing districts:

Bajali with Barpeta district

Biswanath with Sonitpur district

Hojai with Nagaon district

Tamulpur with Baksa district

The above four districts will be sub-divisions.

The meeting approved to bring North Guwahati Town Committee under Kamrup Metropolitan district.

While making the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma apologized to the people and said that the decision was temporary.