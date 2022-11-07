Assam

Assam: Three Doctors Held For Providing Fake Post-Mortem Report

The three arrested persons have been identified as Dr Arun Deka, Dr Anupam Sharma and Dr Ajanta Bordoloi.
Mangaldai police on Monday arrested three doctors belonging to a hospital for allegedly providing fake post-mortem report. 

The hospital in question is Mangalai Civil Hospital. 

Sources said that trio had provided a fake post-mortem report of a deceased adivasi woman.

While the signature should have been of the forensic department, it is learned that the medicine department had signed on the post-mortem report instead. 

Further investigation is on.

