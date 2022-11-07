Assam: Three Doctors Held For Providing Fake Post-Mortem Report

Mangaldai police on Monday arrested three doctors belonging to a hospital for allegedly providing fake post-mortem report.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Dr Arun Deka, Dr Anupam Sharma and Dr Ajanta Bordoloi.

The hospital in question is Mangalai Civil Hospital.

Sources said that trio had provided a fake post-mortem report of a deceased adivasi woman.

While the signature should have been of the forensic department, it is learned that the medicine department had signed on the post-mortem report instead.

Further investigation is on.