Assam Don Bosco University To Host Guwahati Contingent In Assam Youth Olympics

Assam Don Bosco University is hosting more than 650 participants of the Assam Youth Olympics which commenced on Friday, according to the Pro-VC, Fr. Jose Palely.
He said, “We have decided to provide our campus for the smooth conduct of the Assam Youth Olympics 2022.”
“The Convocation Hall at block 2 for the conduct of the games, 21 classrooms at block 2 for accommodation of 650 participants, one emergency room for officers from fire department’, he added.
We will see to the supply of electricity and water and the University canteen near Block 1 will be made available for catering services, Fr. Palely mentioned.
He further said, “I take this opportunity to invite the sportspersons from Northeast India to take advantage of scholarship quota available with Don Bosco University.”
In the interest of the participants, the university has released a contact, Mr. Abhijit Das 9678366797 as helpline for the participants staying at Block 2 of Assam Don Bosco University Tapesia Campus in Sonapur.
Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the mega event on Friday at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati.
It is the first occasion when the Assam Olympic Association is hosting the Youth Olympics with an aim to provide a good platform to the budding athletes of the state.
All 35 districts will participate in the six-day meet and around 4,500 players will compete in a total of 32 events in eight different venues.
Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) has a huge contingent, with 622 players and officials, in the Youth Olympics which began on Friday.
Raghabendra Majumder, the secretary of the athletic section of the association, is the Chief de Mission of the team.