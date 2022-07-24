Assam Don Bosco University To Host Guwahati Contingent In Assam Youth Olympics

Assam Don Bosco University is hosting more than 650 participants of the Assam Youth Olympics which commenced on Friday, according to the Pro-VC, Fr. Jose Palely.

He said, “We have decided to provide our campus for the smooth conduct of the Assam Youth Olympics 2022.”

“The Convocation Hall at block 2 for the conduct of the games, 21 classrooms at block 2 for accommodation of 650 participants, one emergency room for officers from fire department’, he added.

We will see to the supply of electricity and water and the University canteen near Block 1 will be made available for catering services, Fr. Palely mentioned.

He further said, “I take this opportunity to invite the sportspersons from Northeast India to take advantage of scholarship quota available with Don Bosco University.”

In the interest of the participants, the university has released a contact, Mr. Abhijit Das 9678366797 as helpline for the participants staying at Block 2 of Assam Don Bosco University Tapesia Campus in Sonapur.